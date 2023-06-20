ST. LOUIS – An Indiana man is accused of pointing a laser at a Metro Air Support helicopter in the St. Louis area.

Jason Foster, 47, was indicted in federal court earlier this year on one count of aiming a laser at an aircraft. Foster’s indictment alleges the incident occurred on Feb. 21. He was arrested on May 31 in Indiana.

A federal court filing alleges the pilots were actively involved in an investigation at the time, and the laser temporarily blinded them.

The FBI and aviation authorities have warned that lasers can blind pilots. Such incidents are on the rise, as the Federal Aviation Administration reported nearly 10,000 last year, including dozens which resulted in reported injuries.

Foster pleaded not guilty to the federal charge. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison or $250,000 in fines.

A Lake St. Louis man was arrested on similar charges earlier this year and also pled not guilty.