ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is in jail for allegedly raping a woman he was dating, then attempting to shoot her and another man the very next evening.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incidents took place on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

Police claim the victim went to Lionnel Timmes’ home in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue in the Baden neighborhood. The victim was seated on the couch before going to the kitchen to get a beverage. Timmes snuck up behind the woman and blocked her path. He allegedly grabbed her by the throat, asked where she was going, and then ordered her to his bedroom.

Once in the bedroom, the victim said Timmes told her to remove her clothes. She attempted to stall his efforts, but Timmes repeated his command in a more threatening tone, the victim said.

The victim said she undressed and Timmes raped her. The following morning, Timmes allowed the victim to leave his home.

After leaving Timmes’ residence, the victim said she no longer wanted to date him, which enraged him.

On the night of Oct. 11, the victim was at a bar in the 2500 block of N. Grand Boulevard with a male friend. Shortly after arriving, the victim and her friend noticed Timmes enter the establishment.

Police claim Timmes began walking toward the victim when her friend confronted him. Timmes tried to pull out a handgun, but the friend stopped him and told the woman to run. The victim got in her friend’s car, and she and the man drove away.

However, Timmes got into an SUV driven by another person and gave chase.

During the pursuit, Timmes fired several shots at the other car, striking the victim’s male friend in the arm. The victim and her friend rolled their vehicle at the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. Police say they have surveillance video of the crash.

Police eventually located and arrested Timmes on Oct. 14. Timmes claimed he was in a relationship with the victim, and that they had sex on the night of Oct. 10. He admitted to being at the bar the following night, but claims it was the victim’s friend who instigated the confrontation.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Timmes with first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree kidnapping, invasion of privacy, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action. Timmes remains jailed without bond.