Man accused of running fentanyl, cocaine in St. Louis arrested in Los Angeles

ST. LOUIS – A fugitive wanted for dealing drugs in the St. Louis area was arrested earlier this week after more than three years on the run.

According to a spokesperson for the Drug Enforcement Administration, agents in April 2017 were investigating a federal complaint about fentanyl and cocaine distribution out of Florissant.

Authorities identified Gerald Hunter of Los Angeles as the out-of-state supplier for the St. Louis organization.

On April 27, 2017, DEA agents seized 27 kilograms of fentanyl during a raid in Florissant. Federal agents allege Hunter was holding bags containing narcotics before he managed to evade authorities and escape arrest at the time.

A grand jury indicted Hunter and 10 co-conspirators for their involvement on the distribution and other charges. Hunter was also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities seized fentanyl, cocaine, US currency, firearms, and hydraulic drug presses.

Earlier this week, the US Marshals Service tracked Hunter down in Los Angeles and took him into federal custody.

