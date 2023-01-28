ST. LOUIS – Police say a man is accused of several crimes over the past week after he met a St. Louis woman through a dating app.

Police say a 36-year-old man is accused in the crimes, which include firing shots in the woman’s home and holding her against will for several days.

The investigation dates back to Jan. 20, when the victim invited the man into her home in south St. Louis. The suspect reportedly used illegal drugs in her home, and she confronted him about it.

Police say the suspect fired shots, assaulted her and stole some car keys after the confrontation. The keys belonged to a friend of the victim, as she was borrowing her car for a few days. Later on, the suspect returned to the victim’s home and held her against will for several days. Prior to Friday, he took off in the vehicle of the victim’s friend again.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the women’s home Friday after a reported disturbance. The victim shared information with police, but declined medical attention.

SLMPD officers are handling the investigation. No names have been disclosed.