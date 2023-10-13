ST. LOUIS – A man charged with sexually assaulting two boys has now been indicted by a grand jury on new charges.

Police arrested Osmani Haji Gul, 34, in July after he was linked to sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. Later, a second boy came forward, saying Osmani also attacked him.

On Friday, Gul was indicted on three counts of statutory sodomy and three counts of fourth-degree assault. New court documents state the third charge comes from a third victim that Gul allegedly assaulted last year.

In connection with the July arrest, police say a 6-year-old boy, was riding his bicycle when a man, later identified as Gul, walked up to him. He reportedly snatched the victim off the bike, and took the boy to a nearby vacant residence.