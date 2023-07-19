ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Pagedale man is in custody for allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend while she was parked outside her place of employment.

According to a report filed by the Crestwood Police Department, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 13, at the Mobil On the Run on Big Bend Road.

The victim was on a lunch break and sitting in her car eating.

Police claim Jaylin Perry, 21, walked up to her car with a gun and fired 12 rounds at the vehicle. Another store clerk and nearby officers heard the shots. Fortunately, the victim was not injured.

The incident was recorded on surveillance cameras. Perry was arrested shortly thereafter.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Perry with unlawful use of a weapon – shooting at/from a motor vehicle, armed criminal action, and first-degree property damage. Perry remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Perry faces between five and 15 years on the weapon charge, a maximum of four years in prison and a $10,000 fine for property damage, and three to 15 years imprisonment for armed criminal action, the latter of which would be served consecutive to any other punishment.