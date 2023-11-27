ST. LOUIS – Police and prosecutors in St. Louis City claim a man involved in a minor car collision Sunday afternoon displayed a handgun and then shot at the other persons involved in the crash.

According to a probable cause statement filed in St. Louis Circuit Court, the crash happened Nov. 26 in the 3600 block of Gravois Avenue, located in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department claim Matthew Senechai, 24, merged into a lane on Gravois and bumped into another vehicle.

Two people in the other vehicle attempted to exchange insurance information with Senechai, who allegedly reached into the back of his car and took out a gun.

The two victims got into their car and sped off, but Senechai followed them in his vehicle.

Police claim Senechai pulled alongside the victims’ vehicle and began shooting at them. However, the driver of the other car saw Senechai and slammed on the brakes just before the shooting started. As a result, the bullets only struck the front of the victims’ vehicle.

Police obtained the plate number of the vehicle involved in the shooting, which led them to Senechai’s address in south St. Louis County.

Prosecutors claim Senechai spoke with police and admitted to being the driver and shooter.

Senechair was charged with two counts of first-degree assault or attempt, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He remains jailed without bond.