DES PERES, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a man for allegedly slashing a Walgreens clerk with a knife on Sunday.

According to Des Peres Police Chief Eric Hall, the incident happened prior to 2:20 p.m. in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.

When officers arrived at the store, the clerk told police she’d been “scratched” on her neck by somebody. One officer noticed she hadn’t been scratched but instead had been cut by a straight blade.

Police reviewed store surveillance video and observed the suspect walk past the clerk, who was helping a customer at the time. When the suspect walked past the clerk again, he made a cutting motion with his arm. Hall said a knife was visible in the assailant’s hand.

Officers were able to locate the suspect in short order and took the man into custody without incident, Hall said. Police allegedly found a 4″ knife in the suspect’s possession.

Prosecutors charged Alfred Pierce with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.

Hall said investigators believe this was a random act of violence. The victim said she was unfamiliar with Pierce.