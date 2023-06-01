CLAYTON, Mo. – A man from Norwood Court, a north St. Louis County municipality, is accused of stalking an ex-partner and refusing to leave her property on multiple occasions.

According to a report filed by the Hazelwood Police Department, Andre Ware was served an order of protection on May 17, filed by a former intimate partner.

The following day, Ware allegedly showed up at the woman’s residence in the 8600 block of Morning Aire Circle in Hazelwood. He rang her doorbell several times, then walked to her backyard and sat on the porch. He stayed there until police arrived and took him into custody.

Ware had previously gone to the woman’s home on May 13 and May 17, and refused to leave her back porch. He could be seen attempting to cover a Ring video camera to hide his identity.

Police and prosecutors claim Ware refused to leave the woman’s home on Jan. 11, Jan. 23, March 16, April 1, and April 15.

The woman told authorities she feared for the safety of her child and family, and worried that Ware would attempt to injure or kill her.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ware, 34, with first-degree stalking, first-degree harassment, and first-degree violation of an order of protection. Ware remains jailed on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Ware faces up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine for violating the order of protection. The other charges each carry a max sentence of four years in prison and a $10,000 fine.