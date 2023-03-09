ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A serial criminal accused of stealing more than $70,000 worth of merchandise from several Ulta Beauties and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores is now facing charges.

St. Louis County Police said 20-year-old Carlos Willis even used teenagers to help him steal. Authorities shared that Willis hit multiple stores from west county to south county, St. Charles County, and St. Clair County.

According to the probable cause statement, the sixteen separate thefts were committed over a six-month period. The stolen merchandise was also sold on Facebook less than 24 hours after the thefts.

Willis remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at or 911. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.