JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of stealing and burning a vehicle in Jefferson County is behind bars.

Davon Yount, 21, of Dittmer, Missouri, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Monday. Prosecutors have charged Yount with two felonies, tampering a motor vehicle and knowingly burning a vehicle.

Earlier this month, deputies responded to the 6800 block of State Road Y in Hillsboro over a report of a stolen vehicle and a vehicle fire. Investigators collected evidence, and suspected Yount of committing both crimes.

Yount is jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond. He has a docket hearing scheduled for Wednesday, per Missouri court records.