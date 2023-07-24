ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a man for allegedly stealing a car from a guest at a birthday party that he attended.

According to a report filed by the Calverton Park Police Department, the theft took place on July 15, in the 300 block of Calverton Park Road.

While at a large party, the victim realized she needed to pick up an item from her home. The suspect, identified as Mose Williams, offered to ride with the victim to retrieve the item.

Williams and the victim retrieved the item and drove back to the party. The street was busy, so Williams offered to park the victim’s car after going to a nearby gas station. The victim agreed and turned over the car to Williams.

Police claim Williams drove away and never returned to the birthday party.

Three days later, St. Ann police saw Williams driving the victim’s car and conducted a traffic stop. Williams allegedly told police he’d borrowed the car from a friend, but could not name the friend. He was arrested without further incident.

Williams, 57, was charged with stealing a motor vehicle. St. Louis County Circuit Court set his bond at $20,000.

If convicted, Williams faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.