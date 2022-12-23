BRENTWOOD, Mo. – A man stole holiday decorations from several St. Louis County homes and sold some online before police recently arrested him.

The Brentwood Police Department did not identify the suspect, but described his actions as “Grinch”-like.

Investigators say the man stole holiday lawn decorations from several homes in Brentwood and nearby communities over the last few weeks. Officers later determined some of the stolen goods were being sold online through social media.

The Brentwood Police Department says the suspect has confessed to several thefts since his arrest. Some of the decorations had been sold, but police are trying to retrieve the decorations and return them to their original owners.