ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A local man is jailed after allegedly threatening to blow up and shoot up a high school in Jefferson County.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kevin McArthur with second-degree making a terrorist threat.

According to charging documents, the threat was made at Hyland Behavioral Health Center on Dec. 5.

Witnesses, including nursing staff, told county police that McArthur, who was a patient at the center, told them that he would attack Northwest High School upon his release.

The school was notified and extra patrols were dispatched to the campus as a precaution.

Police claim McArthur admitted making the threat after his arrest.

Though the intended target is in another county, the accused crime (the threat itself) took place in St. Louis County.