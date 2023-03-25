ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at cars from a bridge onto a St. Louis highway.

Phillip Carter, 37, is behind bars in connection with the rock-throwing incidents. He was booked into jail Friday after being questioned in the investigation, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Prior to his arrest, SLMPD received several calls about someone throwing rocks from the Hampton Avenue overpass onto Interstate 64. According to SLMPD, Carter admitted to officers that he threw rocks at the cars.

Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive, nor the dates of the reported rock-throwing incidents. SLMPD says warrants will be applied at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.