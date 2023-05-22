CEDAR HILL, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Cedar Hill, Missouri, man with the robbery of a local arcade earlier this month.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place around 5 a.m. on May 5 at the Game Room on South Industrial Drive.

An employee told law enforcement he was in the back office when a man walked in with a silver pistol and demanded money. The employee handed over an undisclosed sum of money, and the robber ran off into the woods.

The robbery was recorded on security video.

Approximately two hours after the robbery, deputies found the silver pistol and some cash in the same wooded area, Bissell said. The pistol was determined to be a BB gun.

Investigators discovered a fingerprint on the toy, which they claim belonged to Corey Roberts.

Roberts was seen wearing the same tennis shoes at a different business just four days before the robbery, Bissell said.

Roberts, 32, was charged with one count of first-degree robbery. He’s being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.