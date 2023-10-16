ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Monday to a 2021 double homicide in the Central West End that claimed the lives of a father and his young daughter.

Darrion Rankin-Fleming, 26, and Dmyah Fleming, 7, were shot and killed while they were sitting in a parked car in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue on the night of Jan. 24, 2021. Darrion was pronounced dead at the scene. Dmyah was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

That April, Javonn Javontay Nettles was arrested for the murders. An accomplice, Andre Anderson, was arrested in May. Both Nettles and Anderson were charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nettles was scheduled to be tried in July 2022. However, the charges were dismissed and refiled two days prior to the trial, after prosecutors under the former circuit attorney said they were not prepared to move forward. In April 2023, prosecutors again dismissed and refiled the case for the same reason.

Nettles, now 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. The Circuit Attorney’s Office agreed to reduce the charges for Nettles’ admission.

A circuit court judge sentenced Nettles to two concurrent 10-year terms in state prison.

Anderson, now 27, is still awaiting trial.