ST. LOUIS – A man appeared in federal court Monday and admitted his involvement in the robbery of a St. Louis County Boost Mobile store in 2021.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Damonta Bridges, 31, took a deal to plead guilty to a robbery charge and being a felon in possession of a firearm

As part of the plea, federal prosecutors and Bridges’ lawyer will request a sentence of 137 months in prison. Bridges will be sentenced on Nov. 28.

Bridges told the court he was present at a Boost Mobile store on Bellefontaine Road on Aug. 9, 2021, when Kadijah McFadden held the place up at gunpoint. McFadden stole $630 from the business. Both McFadden and Bridges stole several phones.

Bridges also admitted being a passenger in a stolen Jeep Cherokee on Sept. 5, 2021. McFadden had carjacked the vehicle earlier in the day.

Around noon the same day, St. Louis County police spotted the stolen Jeep and followed the vehicle, which started a pursuit. During the ordeal, McFadden tossed her firearm from the window, but police later recovered it.

The Jeep eventually crashed, and McFadden and Bridges were arrested.

McFadden previously pleaded guilty in December 2022 to carjacking, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. She’ll be sentenced on Sept. 20.