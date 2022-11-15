ST. LOUIS – A man has admitted to his involvement in a 2017 St. Louis murder linked to a drug gang.

Tremayne Silas, 30, pleaded guilty to a felony charge in federal court Tuesday.

Investigators say Silas and three others fired more than 100 rounds at Alexander Noodel on May 8, 2017. The group responded to a bounty for up to $15,000 that had been placed on rival gang members by Maurice Lee II, 34, a dealer of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine. The shooting happened after the group learned that Noodel was drag racing in St. Louis, according to a plea agreement.

Silas and three others drove to Noodel’s location in two vehicles before they jumped out and opened fire. Noodel was struck in the head, though a passenger in his car escaped, according to the plea agreement. Lee later paid the bounty for killing Noodel.

St. Louis police investigated the case for several months before arresting Silas in January 2018. Officers seized the rifle he reportedly used in the shooting. Silas has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime resulting in death. He will be sentenced on Feb. 15 and faces up to life in prison.

Lee and the other three alleged shooters have pleaded not guilty to charges and their cases are still pending. Christopher Jerrin Warlick Jr., 26, Jerome Lamont Fisher Jr., 30, and Charles Dariel Guice, 27, are also accused in the case.