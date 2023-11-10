ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man admitted to breaking into two Jefferson County gun shops and stealing weapons several years ago.

Carnell Robinson, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to one felony charge of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee.

Investigators say Robinson and other burglars broke into Mike’s Pawn and Jewelry in Imperial on July 12, 2020, taking off with four AR-style rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and jewelry. The next day, the broke into Top Gun Shooting Sports near Arnold and stole two rifles and numerous boxes of ammunition.

Authorities arrested Robinson after his fingerprint was later found on a gun case at Mike’s.

Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2024. He could face up to 10 years in prison or $250,000 in fines.