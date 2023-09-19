ST. LOUIS – Nearly two years after a deadly gas station shooting in north St. Louis, a man has admitted to criminal charges.

Ernest Dupree, 39, pleaded guilty Friday to several felonies in connection with the shooting death of Clifton Southern in November 2021. That includes charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and motor vehicle tampering.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Dupree shot Southern at a Shell gas station in the 2800 block of North Florissant Avenue in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Police say Southern was unarmed and asked Dupree not to shoot him while he was held at gunpoint. Dupree’s pistol became jammed, and shot Southern several times, per court documents.

Dupree avoided a trial by pleading guilty. He could be sentenced up to 17 years in prison based on his plea agreement. A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 13.