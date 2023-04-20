ST. LOUIS – A man admitted to robbing two ATM service workers at gunpoint and taking off with a large bag of cash.

Mark Diggs, 21, pleaded guilty to three felony charges in the case; robbery, possession of a firearm and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

According to court documents, Diggs admitted to robbing two employees of ATM Solutions on May 31, 2022. They were working on an ATM machine for Vantage Credit Union at an undisclosed location in St. Louis County.

Diggs reportedly emerged from the back seat of a white Kia Optima. While armed with an AM-15 firearm, he demanded that an employee throw him a bag of cash. The robbery was captured on video.

Later on, a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper found the money bag, and Diggs’ DNA was later found on paper inside it.

“It did not take long to identify Mark Diggs as a suspect,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division. “When it comes to violent federal crime, the FBI will surge resources to bring perpetrators to justice. In this case, video cameras that are always watching were key to solving the case.”

Diggs could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison and fined up to $250,000. His sentencing hearing is planned for July 18.