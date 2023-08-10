ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man admitted to sharing child pornography and leaving St. Louis while on house arrest.

Daniel Bert pleaded guilty to one federal felony charge of transportation of child pornography.

According to the plea agreement, the FBI received two tips indicating that Bert had discussed his sexual interest in young children on Kik Messenger. On a different app, Bert started communicating with an undercover FBI agent and reportedly shared a picture of his genetials.

In messages, Bert told the agent that he had a hard drive full of child pornography, per the plea agreement. After that, agents obtained a search warrant for Bert’s home. Upon searching, they discovered child sexual abuse material on multiple electronic devices, including laptops, phones and hard drives.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators say, throughout the course of this investigation, Bert removed his GPS monitoring device while on house arrest at least once. He left St. Louis and was arrested in Florida on May 11.

In an upcoming sentencing hearing, Bert faces up to five years in prison for the child pornography charge and could face additional years for removing his GPS tracking device.