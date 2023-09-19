ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man admitted to shooting and robbing his manager during an encounter last year at a Denny’s in south St. Louis County.

Jeremy Critten, 21, pleaded guilty to felonies of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery during court proceedings Monday. The robbery happened on Sept. 3, 2022 at Denny’s in the 6400 block of S. Lindbergh Blvd.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Critten shot his manager and held him at gunpoint while he stole his phone and tried to steal from the restaurant’s safe. Police reviewed surveillance video from the incident, leading to Critten’s court confession.

“It’s good that we held this individual accountable for these incredibly dangerous and reckless actions. Hopefully this plea provides the victim in this case some much-needed closure,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

This is considered a blind plea, so St. Louis County prosecutors have not yet recommended a sentence. Critten is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 3.