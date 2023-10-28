ST. LOUIS – A man admitted to supplying fentanyl that killed a teenager last year in Jefferson County.

William Edward Martin, 23, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty to four felonies on Friday in connection with the death.

According to a federal indictment, Martin provided fentanyl to a 19-year-old who died after an overdose. Investigators say Martin sold fentanyl to the teen when they met in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on the evening of June 23, 2022.

Per the indictment, surveillance video shows the victim getting into a car with Martin. A short time later, the video showed Martin reportedly dragging the victim out of his car and placing the victim in the back of another vehicle. Investigators say the victim appeared incapacitated and in medical distress. Police said the victim was found dead the next morning, and she died of a suspected overdose.

Arnold officers spotted Martin was spotted in the BMW last week. When they tried to stop him, he tried to drive away. Investigators later discovered a safe in the car containing suspected fentanyl, LSD, mushrooms, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia. Martin was subsequently arrested by police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a text message revealed as evidence in federal court, “I could’ve called 911 or could brought her to the hospital… there’s so many things I could’ve done to save her and now she’s dead.” Martin also admitted to selling fentanyl to others, per his plea agreement.

Three others, Tanisha Payne, Steven Littler and Jacqueline Wilson, also pleaded guilty to federal charges linked to the investigation.