Man allegedly released over COVID-19 diagnosis back in St. Louis jail

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police officials are conducting an internal investigation to determine why a man suspected of domestic assault was released from a St. Louis jail without being charged.

A St. Louis police union official alleged that 36-year-old Mac Payne was released from jail on Jan. 4 because he tested positive for COVID-19. Payne was arrested again on Friday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Payne pleaded not guilty Monday to second- and third-degree domestic assault.

Payne’s attorney confirmed during the hearing that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said Monday that Payne’s release was a “poor decision” and that an internal affairs investigation has begun.

