ST. LOUIS – A man allegedly shot and killed his roommate in south St. Louis Tuesday.

A court document said Scipio Montel Clark, 47, got into an argument with Richard Brock and then shot him. Officers were called to the scene at a residence in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. Brock was found on the bedroom floor of the residence. He was shot behind his left ear and pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark attempted to flee the scene in his car. It was found the next day, and Clark was taken into custody. A revolver pistol was found in his car. Clark admitted to owning the pistol and being involved in the altercation with Brock before the shooting.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Clark lived with Brock and his girlfriend. Clark is a convicted felon.