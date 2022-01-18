Man and dog die after being shot in Fenton on Sunday

FENTON, Mo. – A man and a dog have died after they were shot Sunday in St. Louis County.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Austin Vines and a dog suffering from gunshot wounds. Vines was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but has since died. The dog has also died from the gunshot injury.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating this homicide. Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).