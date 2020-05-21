Man and woman killed in double shooting in The Ville

ST. LOUIS – A man and woman were rushed to a local hospital after being found unconscious following a double shooting in north St. Louis.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 4400 block of Maffitt Avenue, located in The Ville neighborhood.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Police have not released any additional information as of 6 p.m.