ST. LOUIS – Officers were at the scene of a shooting that took place near Ballpark Village early Saturday morning.

According to reports, officers were working secondary at Ballpark Village around 1:30 a.m. when they saw two men shooting at each other on the 600 block of Walnut Street. The 38-year-old male victim shared that he was shot as he tried to break up an argument between the suspect and the second victim, 21. A shootout then broke out as the victim would return fire after being shot in the arm.

The woman involved was also grazed in the leg as shots were fired. Several vehicles were stuck by the gunfire as well. The suspect then fled on foot after dropping his weapon. The man who was shot was taken to a near hospital and was listed in stable condition. The woman who was grazed refused medical treatment.

No further information has been released as this is an open investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.