ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were shot Wednesday night in Florissant.

The shooting happened at about 7:14 p.m. in the 2900 block of Atlantic Park Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and the man had non-life-threatening injuries.

