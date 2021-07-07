Man arrested after breaking into Webster Groves snow cone shop

ST. LOUIS – A person has been arrested after breaking into a snow cone shop in Webster Groves Tuesday night.

Police said the break-in happened at about 11:30 p.m. when customers using a laundry mat along Watson Road heard someone breaking a window to get into the Under the Sun Sno Shack which sits in the parking lot of the shopping center.

They called the police who moved in quickly and arrested the suspect before he could run away.

Officers told FOX 2 they were able to recover the cash the suspect took from the register.

Breaking Overnight: Under The Sun Sno Shack at Cheshire Lane / Watson Rd i KC—- Man breaks into business, the suspect was caught in a residential neighborhood he was taken into custody. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/6FUKtVKBxW — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 7, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.