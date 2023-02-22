ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 42-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly fleeing police during an attempted traffic stop and later firing several shots in the direction of officers.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident occurred on Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m.

Police claim to have seen a 2016 Ford Explorer driving recklessly near Jennings Station and Halls Ferry roads. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off, weaving in and out of traffic in an attempt to escape.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Explorer struck light poles near McLaren Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard and crashed. The driver fled on foot and fired shots at one detective who was following in a vehicle.

Washington claims the fleeing suspect was struck by a police vehicle while shooting at detectives and apprehended. The suspect was taken to a hospital and then released to police custody. No officers were injured during the pursuit and arrest.

The suspect, later identified as Taiwansley Jackson, was charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of armed criminal action, one count of resisting arrest by fleeing, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Jackson remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.