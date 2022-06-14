UPDATE: This story has been corrected to show the incident happened this year and not in 2020. In addition, the suspect was arrested on Monday.

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County man has been arrested in connection with a domestic violence case for allegedly firing shots at his ex-girlfriend and two children she was with.

A St. Louis County judge filed a warrant for Keino Zimmerman on June 13, 2022.

According to a probable cause statement from the Florissant Police Department, the incident happened on March 30 in the 2900 block of Willow Creek Estates Drive.

Prosecutors allege Zimmerman and the victim were in a relationship that had ended in 2019 and that Zimmerman held a grudge against his ex and her family.

Zimmerman drove to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Florissant and slashed the tires on her father’s 2017 Dodge Journey that had been parked in the garage. The victim, her 11-year-old sister, and 20-month-old daughter, soon returned home in her vehicle, parked in the driveway, and began unloading items from that car.

Prosecutors say Zimmerman returned to the scene, parked his car across the street, and fired two shots at his ex-girlfriend and the two children.

Florissant police were notified and arrested Zimmerman that day. Police say they recovered surveillance video of the ordeal and that Zimmerman confessed to the incidents.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Zimmerman with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault or attempt, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child (first offense), second-degree property damage, and four counts of armed criminal action.