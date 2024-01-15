LEMAY, Mo. — Michael Saal, 39, of St. Louis, has been charged with the theft of a motorcycle from River City Casino. His bond is set at $300,000 cash only.

Court documents state that on December 24, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., a motorcycle was reported stolen from the River City Casino parking lot. Police say that surveillance footage from the scene revealed a man, later identified as Saal, closely inspecting and photographing the motorcycle. Shortly afterward, two people arrived in a silver truck, one of them wearing a black ski mask. They were seen using tow straps to attach the motorcycle to their vehicle before towing it away. The truck was later traced back to an associate of Saal, who is known to local law enforcement.

Saal was placed under arrest after an investigation. He admitted to being the driver of the silver pickup truck involved in the theft.