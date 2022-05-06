ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 28-year-old man was arrested after police discovered two pipe bombs in his pick-up truck in Fenton Thursday afternoon.

David Taylor, of St. Louis, was charged Friday with one count of unlawful possession of an explosive weapon. He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Officers pulled over Taylor for driving too close to a school bus in the first block of Gravios Road at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. After searching Taylor’s pick-up truck, police found two pipe bombs in the center console.

Police said Taylor admitted to purchasing the pipe bombs. The devices can cause serious injuries, death, and substantial property damage.

Detectives from the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).