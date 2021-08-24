Man arrested after police chase ends in Maryland Heights

ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a man wanted on felony charges after a brief chase early Tuesday morning.

Police saw his car at the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights at about 1:15 a.m. Police said the suspect then took off.

Spike strips were used by police to stop him on Pritchard Farm Road.

The man ran, but the police quickly caught up with him.

