Man arrested after shooting into air during argument in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A man has been arrested after he flourished his gun at another man and fired a shot into the air early Friday morning in New Town at St. Charles. Officers received a call regarding the incident at about 1:00 a.m. Friday.

The investigation revealed that two men got into an argument inside of a wine bar. They came outside to the amphitheater area near the volleyball courts. One of the men had a handgun and he flourished it at the other man. The man with the gun threatened the other and fired one shot up into the air.

The men were then separated. The suspect then went to his residence.

“Because there was a handgun involved and the suspect did discharge a round up in the air, we requested the assistance of the regional SWAT team. We applied for and received a search warrant for the residence to go in and arrest the subject,” St. Charles City Police Lieutenant Wilkison said.

The handgun was recovered and the suspect was arrested shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday. The two men involved in the argument know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.