CLAYTON, Mo. – Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly fired several rounds of shots around the Clayton-Richmond Heights border over the weekend.

Prosecutors have charged Mason Miller, 30, with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the investigation.

Miller is accused of firing shots late Saturday night near East Linden Avenue and Clayton Road before he was arrested Monday.

According to a press release from the Clayton Police Department, Miller claimed to have been “firing at demons and/or individuals who were chasing him.” Investigators say there was no evidence to support his claim that anyone had followed him.

The Richmond Heights Police Department responded to a call for shots fired late Saturday evening. Surveillance cameras in the area showed a man, later identified as Miller, shooting in the direction of an apartment building.

One nearby resident told police that a projectile shattered one of her windows. Another said a projectile had traveled through a nearby apartment and landed in their complex. No injuries were reported from the shots fired.

After his arrest, Miller reportedly admitted to officers that he fired 20 rounds of ammunition in multiple directions and acknowledged being caught on surveillance footage. Police recovered one weapon and several rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest.

Miller is jailed in St. Louis County on a $350,000 cash-only bond.