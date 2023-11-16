ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The driver of a stolen vehicle is under arrest after two police chases in under 24 hours. Jeremyah Rigmaiden faces charges, including tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His bond is set at $50,000.

According to court documents, Rigmaiden was driving a Chevrolet Impala that the Wentzville Police Department reported was stolen at Tuesday around 4 p.m. eastbound on I-70 near Convention. He continued to drive recklessly when officers tried to pull him over, weaving in and out of traffic on St. Louis County streets.

The chase lasted for miles and exceeded speeds of 88 mph. Officers eventually lost track of the vehicle after it exited onto Union from I-70 in St. Louis.

O’Fallon police identified the stolen vehicle in their jurisdiction at around 11:45 p.m. The driver sped off and led police on another police chase. The Impala eventually crashed in the front yard of a Maryland Heights home.

The driver was placed under arrest. Police say that he was driving the stolen Impala during both chases.