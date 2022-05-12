FESTUS, Mo. — Festus police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a violent assault and robbery that happened in a Walmart parking lot earlier this week.

Viral videos captured the suspect beating a woman with a handgun outside the Festus store around 7:00 p.m. Monday. Police said the suspect, Cedric E. Husbands of Florrisant, fled the scene after the attack.

He was arrested Wednesday in St. Charles and charged the following day with first-degree felony robbery.

“I would like to thank all of the officers involved in this case because all their hard work ultimately paid off with the arrest and charging of Mr. Husbands.”

Husbands remains in police custody. He is being held without bond.