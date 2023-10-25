ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was arrested and charged Tuesday for inappropriate contact with a minor. Cesar Sanchez, 36, was taken into custody after engaging in a chat online with a child he believed to be under the age of 15. In the chat, Sanchez also expressed his sexual desires for the minor. He was soon taken into custody after trying to meet with them at a mutual location.

Sanchez was later charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child, age misrepresentation with intent to solicit honor, and sexual ‘sexual misconduct.’ He’s being held on a $150,000 bond.

The Chesterfield Police Department and Department of Homeland Security Investigations helped with the incident. St. Louis County Police Special Investigations Unit detectives are continuing their investigation.