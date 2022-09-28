ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of a St. Ann man.

Terrance Washington, 32, was shot and killed on Saturday at 12:15 a.m. in the 10,000 block of Douglas Court.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said James Cody, 30, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with Washington’s death. St. Ann police found Washington dead at the scene.

Cody’s bond was set at $1,000,000 cash only. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail.

