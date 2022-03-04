Man arrested at south St. Louis gas station for sticking hand in ATM

ST. LOUIS – A man was arrested at a south St. Louis gas station late Thursday night.

The incident happened at the Moto Mart located in the 3700 block of South Jefferson. The man entered the store and asked a worker where the air pump was at about 11:30 p.m. The men then walked around more inside the store. He then went to the ATM and put his hands into the cash dispenser. Then a security guard approached him to get him to stop.

Police were then called to the scene, and the man was taken into custody.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.