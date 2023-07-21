OVERLAND, Mo. – A suspect accused of fatally shooting an Overland man earlier this week is behind bars.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced the arrest Friday of Gavon Simmons, 26, in connection with the death of Gersain Rugerio-Rodriguez, 28. Prosecutors have charged Simmons with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Overland police responded to the shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9400 block of Baltimore Avenue, not far from Midland Boulevard. Officers found the victim, Rugerio-Rodriguez, laying at the end of the driveway at his home.

Police learned Rugerio-Rodriguez was in his driveway with friends when a gunman drove by and opened fire. He’d been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simmons is currently being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.