ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested 21-year-old Michael Brown for the murder of of 19-year-old Deshuan Jackson.

Brown has been charged with first degree Murder, first degree Attempted Robbery, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

The murder took place on Nov. 25, 2020 on the 1400 block of N. 19th St.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting. Police report that the victim was lying in the street.

Emergency services took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.