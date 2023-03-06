WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. – A man with pending cases in major metropolitan jurisdictions across the Midwest is in custody in rural Illinois on a gun charge.

On Jan. 5, deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office went to the home of Brandon Tennyson in Marion, Illinois, to arrest him for warrants in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Chicago. The nature of those warrants was not disclosed.

The sheriff’s office claims Tennyson answered the door while concealing his right hand. When detectives informed Tennyson he was under arrest, Tennyson attempted to back away, but a detective pulled him from the residence.

While Tennyson was pulled from the doorway, he allegedly dropped a handgun. Tennyson, a previously convicted felon, is not allowed to own or possession weapons.

The Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Tennyson with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.