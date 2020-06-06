Man arrested for driving through Brentwood protesters, firing gun

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a man for allegedly driving his car through a crowd of protesters at the Brentwood Promenade and firing a gun.

The crowd had gathered late Thursday afternoon for a rally in support against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed by police while being arrested.

A city spokesperson said a man drove recklessly through the crowd while they were in front of the Target store. The driver also fired a pistol.

Brentwood police corralled the driver at the Home Depot parking lot on Hanley Road and recovered a 9MM handgun in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Jeffrey McMillen, was charged for unlawful use of a weapon. He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

The protesters eventually marched onto Eager Road along Interstate 64. The group turned south onto Hanley Road and stopped near the Maplewood Walmart.

A short time later, the protesters walked back the way they came and congregated on Brentwood Boulevard, blocking the ramps to the interstate as well as north-south traffic at the intersection.

The group stayed at the intersection until 9 p.m. before walking back to the parking lot at Brentwood Promenade and leaving the area.

George Floyd’s death has reignited protests nationwide in the struggle against police violence.

Video of the arrest shows a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a black man, for several minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death. The latter charge has since been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Three other Minneapolis police officers who were involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.