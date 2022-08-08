ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes last month.

Matthew Nikolai, 17, lost his life on July 29 when he was hit by a truck in the 6700 block of Chippewa Street while trying to cross the street.

Nikolai was thrown into the path of another car that also hit him. The second vehicle stopped and the occupants cooperated with police. However, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene.

The truck was later found at an undisclosed location in St. Louis County.

FOX 2 is not identifying the driver since he has yet to be formally charged.