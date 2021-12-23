Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Hyde Park

ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old man has been arrested for the Hyde Park neighborhood murder of a woman.

Laveasha Houston, 44, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Agnes Street on December 17 at 10:23 p.m.

Police said “the victim was inside the residence when she was shot by the suspect from outside the residence.” Houston was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).